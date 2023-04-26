Cong condoles loss of lives in Naxal attack, terms it ‘cowardly act’

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday condoled the killing of 10 police personnel and a driver in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi calling it a “cowardly act”.

Ten policemen, returning from an anti-Maoist operation, were killed when their vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device (IED) on Wednesday, officials said.

Kharge also spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and said the Congress governments in the state have been fighting against Naxalism and the party leaders have given the maximum sacrifices.

He termed the attack “cowardly” and said the Congress government in the state is fighting Naxalism and will win this battle.

“The martyrdom of our 10 DRG (District Reserve Guard) jawans and a driver in a cowardly attack in an anti-Naxal operation in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh is deeply saddening. Humble tributes to the bravehearts. We are with the bereaved families,” Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

“The fight against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh is in its last phase and our government will win in it,” he said.

“In this context, spoke to the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Mr Bhupesh Baghel over phone. The Congress governments have always taken steps to end Naxalism. Maximum sacrifices have also been given by our leaders. We are united against Naxalism and will continue to fight against it,” the Congress chief said in a series of tweets.

Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, “The news of the martyrdom of 10 DRG jawans and a driver in the cowardly Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada is saddening. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this difficult time. My salute and tributes to all the brave martyrs.” In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress said the news is very saddening. “We stand with their families in this hour of grief,” the party said.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, in a statement, said the loss of lives of 10 soldiers of the district reserve guard of Chhattisgarh Police and the driver of their vehicle in a Naxal attack is tragic and shocking.

He said chief minister Baghel has stated that the attack in Dantewada district occurred as the soldiers had arrived in the area for an operation, after being informed of the presence of Naxals in the area.

“We trust that the Government of Chattisgarh in cooperation with all other authorities will continue their successful fight against the dangerous threat of Naxalism.

The Indian National Congress salutes the bravery of the 11 who have made the supreme sacrifice, and offers deepest condolences to their families in this hour of grief,” Khera said in a statement.

Visuals from the site of the incident showed a huge crater splitting the road wide open.

The policemen were members of the District Reserve Guard special force of the state police. DRG comprises mostly local tribals trained to combat Maoists. The attack site is around 450 km from state capital Raipur.