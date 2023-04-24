Same-sex marriage: Delhi's Bar Assn expresses displeasure on proceedings

The resolution further added that Marriage and its unexpected issues are blended with the social structure in a manner that touches each and every individual on many levels including cultural, religious, emotional etc.

The issue at hand requires a wide consultative process and hence cannot be encompassed within the limited judicial adjudicatory precincts, therefore judicial intervention in the said matter is not advisable on the basis of equity and fairness as well.

There is no gain saying that the Legislature, while drafting the various laws pertaining to marriage, never envisaged the issue of marriage between the same sexes. Hence, any judicial endeavour to interpret the "legislative intent", when none existed, would be rendered nugatory. It would thus be advisable that any expansion in the contours of provision related to marriage should come through legislative law- making. In a democratic setup, the duty of law-making is typically delegated by the electorate to its elected representatives. Thus, the legislature would be best suited to foray into the new arenas of law-making, as per the evolving needs of society. The issue of same-sex marriage and its societal, psychological and medical impacts is at its nascent and experimentative stage and thus should be treated with utmost caution and wide consultation and discussions, the resolution said.