Same-sex marriage hearing live: 'Minimum age requirements to apply if marriage legalised'

Hearing on legalising same-sex marriage resumes in the Supreme Court on Day 3. Check the live updates here:
Online Desk

Hearing to resume after lunch break.

Before the lunch break, Singhvi told that if same-sex marriage is legalised, the minimum age requirement will also apply based on the gender the person identifies (18 for women and 21 for men)

Justice Kohli: Karnataka HC judgment stated it (marital rape) is a crime.

Singhvi: There's one flipside to this. Marital rape is not recognised in this country. As of today, rape is not a recognised crime in marriage. It may be a ground for divorce or cruelty.

CJI says the court is trying to 'expand on the concept of constitutional guarantees'.

Justice Bhatt interprets Singhvi as saying that the Special Marriage Act (SMA) provided a "framework" and is "broad enough to assimilate later developments”.

Singhvi: Ofcourse it has been expanded by the Verma committee to meet other forms. But otherwise, it is non consensual penile-vaginal penetration.

Singhvi: It's a criminal offence which is being defined "non consensual penile-vaginal penetration".

CJI: Why can't we apply that to a homosexual couple?

Singhvi: Then some provisions which may not create any issues- which are only created for and applicable to heterosexual couples- such as 27 (1) (a). You cannot have a system which applies uniformly to everybody, like rape.

Singhvi: The next point is that your lordships will keep in mind that I am focusing on the discriminatory parts of the provisions. We're not challenging or interpreting all provisions. We're challenging the discriminatory portions of gendered provisions.

Singhvi: The next question which may arise is what about the trans categories. My submission would be that in 99% trans categories your lordships is able to slot the person as per the gender which he/she professes.

Singhvi: There is a question concerning age. The simple and the correct solution is that whichever of the same-sex couple is involved, that age will apply.

Singhvi now takes the court through other judgments.

Sr Advocate Singhvi and CJI DY Chandrachud comment on the interpretation of the SMA.

Singhvi: Let me put it very bluntly. When you enacted the law, in the debate in the parliament, you may not have homosexuals in your mind. You may not have considered them.

CJI DY Chandrachud: And by decriminalizing homosexuality, we have not just recognised treating relationships between consenting adults of the same gender but we've also recognised that people who are of same sex would even be in stable relationships.

Singhvi: Yes, when you have a particular paradigm applying to the heterosexual group, your lordships will find it discriminatory not to apply the same to homosexual groups.

CJI: Dr Singhvi, this was a case where the act squarely applied to unmarried relationships. The principle was that if the act applies to unmarried Heterosexual relations, there is no basis to exclude unmarried relations amongst homosexuals.

Singhvi cites a judgement.

CJI Chandrachud says petitioners must conclude submissions by 4 pm today

CJI DY Chandrachud: No, there are SC's which would give 30 mins to argue. We've given 3 days already, it's enough.

Advocate Karuna Nundy: Just to hear the matter in fullness, perhaps one more day could be granted.

Advocate Arundhati Katju: I've prepared a list of arguing counsels as per their seniority. And I've indicated the time they'll take to argue. Please see.

The Supreme Court on Thursday entered into its day 3 of its hearing on a bunch of at least 15 petitions regarding the demand for marriage equality in India.

Wednesday's hearing began with Centre's affidavit to the Supreme Court seeking to admit all the states as parties in the matter, stating that the case requires an assessment of state rules and customs of different sections of society.

Centre has raised a preliminary objection to the hearing and said the parliament is the only constitutionally permissible forum to decide on the creation of a new social relationship. Meanwhile, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, stated the affidavit was “irrelevant”.

Rohatgi, defending the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, argued that the State's recognition of the union of homosexual couples will reduce the stigma around homosexuality and gave references to several case laws where marriage equality was upheld in other countries.

