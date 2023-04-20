Same-sex marriage hearing live: 'Minimum age requirements to apply if marriage legalised'

The Supreme Court on Thursday entered into its day 3 of its hearing on a bunch of at least 15 petitions regarding the demand for marriage equality in India.
Wednesday's hearing began with Centre's affidavit to the Supreme Court seeking to admit all the states as parties in the matter, stating that the case requires an assessment of state rules and customs of different sections of society.
Centre has raised a preliminary objection to the hearing and said the parliament is the only constitutionally permissible forum to decide on the creation of a new social relationship. Meanwhile, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, stated the affidavit was “irrelevant”.
Rohatgi, defending the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, argued that the State's recognition of the union of homosexual couples will reduce the stigma around homosexuality and gave references to several case laws where marriage equality was upheld in other countries.
