Nitish Kumar likely to meet Mamata in Kolkata on April 25

Kumar is expected to meet Banerjee around 2 pm at her office in state secretariat 'Nabanna' on that day, they said.
Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee
Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee
BIHAR: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on April 25, sources said.

The two leaders are likely to hold a closed-door meeting to strategise on fighting the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, they added.

Banerjee held similar meetings with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik last month.

Mamata Banerjee
Nitish Kumar
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

