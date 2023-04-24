India, China hold 18th round of military talks

NEW DELHI: India and China held a fresh round of high-level military talks on Sunday with a focus on resolving the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh as the border row enters the fourth year, people familiar with the matter said. The 18th round of military talks took place ahead of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu’s visit to India next week to attend a key meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation being hosted by New Delhi under its presidency of the grouping. Sunday’s military talks came around four months after the last round of the dialogue between the senior Army commanders of the two sides.