'Govt's tele-mental health service received 1L calls since inception'

NEW DELHI: Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele Manas) Helpline, which was launched in 2022 to provide 24x7 tele-mental health services, received 1 lakh calls till now since its inception, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

"Together For Mental Health! 100,000 calls received on the Tele Manas Helpline since its launch in October 2022. PM @NarendraModiJi's Govt is committed to providing access to quality mental healthcare for all across the country," the Minister tweeted.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the Central Government in its Union Budget 2022, announced the National Tele Mental Health Programme of India, Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele MANAS) and entrusted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to guide its overall implementation.

"Consequently, the MoHFW formed a National Technical Advisory Group (NTAG) and three technical advisory sub-committees (Mental Health Service Delivery, Information Technology Architecture and Health Systems) to achieve the specific goals and objectives of Tele MANAS, said Union Health Family Welfare Ministry," the Ministry said.

As per the Ministry, Tele MANAS is organized as a two-tier system. Tier 1 comprises the State Tele MANAS cells, which include trained counsellors and mental health specialists.

Tier 2 comprises specialists at District Mental Health Programme (DMHP)/Medical College resources for physical consultation and/or eSanjeevani for audio-visual consultation.

The public can access the Tele MANAS helpline by dialling a toll-free number or shortcode.

This call will be IVRS-based audio calling only, with a timely auto-call-back approach. Through the automated callback service, the caller will first be attended to by a trained counsellor.

Based on the level of care required, the counsellor will either provide the care needed within their capabilities or refer the caller for specialist care. "If the caller requires specialized care, the call will be handled by a mental health specialist (clinical psychologist, psychiatric social worker, psychiatric nurse, or psychiatrist). This level of service will contain both audio as well as video-based options," the Ministry said.

In case the caller requires urgent in-person intervention/complex evaluations and management, they will be referred to the nearest in-person service for physical consultation and/or an audio-visual consultation with a specialist will be arranged through eSanjeevani.

These centres will range from Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) to tertiary care centres as part of the DMHP, said the Ministry.