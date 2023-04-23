Amritpal shifted to Dibrugarh jail amid tight security

DIBRUGARH: A special flight carrying radical preacher Amritpal Singh landed at Dibrugarh airport on Sunday from where he will taken to the Central Jail located in the Upper Assam town, officials said.

Singh was flown in the special flight from Bathinda after his arrest by Punjab Police earlier in the day, they said.

''His flight landed at 2:20 pm. After necessary formalities, he will be taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail in a security convoy,'' a senior official told PTI.

A multi-tier security arrangement has been made at the Central Jail, where Singh will be lodged, the official said.

The Dibrugarh Traffic Police, too, has been alerted for road clearance from the airport to the prison, a 15-km stretch.

''The jail compound has been surrounded by Assam Police's elite Black Cat Commandos, CRPF and other security personnel,'' he said.

Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police around 6.45 am from Rode village in the northern state, after remaining absconding for more than a month.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab Police Inspector General Sukhchain Singh Gill said Amritpal Singh would be taken to Dibrugarh under the National Security Act (NSA).

Altogether, nine of his associates are presently lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Security in and around the jail premises have been beefed up since March 19, when four members of the 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD) were brought here in the first batch.