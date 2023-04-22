National

No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sat due to Eid

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.
Rashtrapati Bhavan
Rashtrapati BhavanANI
PTI

NEW DELHI: There will be no change of guard ceremony on April 22 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as it is a gazetted holiday on account of Eid, an official statement said on Friday.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony will not be held this Saturday (April 22, 2023) at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to gazetted holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr," said the statement issued by the President's office.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Eid
Rashtrapati Bhavan
Eid-Ul-Fitr
military tradition
President's Bodyguards
no change of guard ceremony
gazetted holiday

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in