Muslims across India celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers

While talking to ANI, a man who came to offer namaz said, "I extend my wishes to the entire country on the occasion of Eid. This is a very important occasion after the 30 days of fasting. We are happy right now and special arrangements are made for the morning namaz. Delicious food items will be made in our houses today."

"Eid-Ul-Fitr sends the message of peace, brotherhood, humanity and love. I wish all evils are removed from the country and happiness spreads everywhere. I wish the nation keeps moving forward and keeps prospering," he added.

"The nation comes first. We are known by our country. We are 'Hindustani' first," he further added.

Another man, G R Siddique from Ghaziabad said, "Today is a very happy day. Namaz is being offered everywhere in India with love."

"My only message is that Hindus and Muslims in the country maintain the spirit of brotherhood and spread this message all across the globe," he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police were fully prepared to ensure the security of those offering namaz. While talking to ANI, Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak said, "This is a time of joy and festivities. Delhi Police has professional excellence in crowd management, especially when it comes to festivals or celebrations.