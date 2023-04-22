JD(U) backs Satyapal Malik after CBI notice in insurance case

PATNA: After CBI served a notice to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik in the Reliance insurance scam case, JD(U) president Lalan Singh on Saturday came out in his support and called the Centre a "coward".

Those questioning the Centre are being targetted, he added.

In a Twitter post, Singh said: "Malik Saheb is fighting but the 'cowards' are using government power to target their opponents. They do not know that the people of the country are watching them. There was an apprehension of action being taken against you on a day when you have disclosed the fact (Related to Pulwama incident)."

"Sarfaroshi ki tamannah ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baju-e-katil meine hai," he said.

Targetting the Centre, the Congress has also uploaded a tweet. It said: "Finally, PM Modi was not able to restrain. Satyapal Malik exposed him in front of entire countrymen and hence CBI has called him. It was expected."

Earlier, the former governor himself claimed that the CBI has asked him to appear before it as per his convenience on April 27 or 28. The CBI wants some clarification on the corruption cases.

Malik had served as governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018 to October 30, 2019.