UGC releases guidelines for outreach sessions to make HEIs accessible

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released fresh draft guidelines to ensure equal opportunities to the Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs) in higher educational institutions.

The main objective of the guidelines is to improve equitable access to quality education for SEDGs through bridge courses, ‘earn while learn,’ and outreach programmes and to ensure basic facilities for inclusive, healthy, safe, and secure environments on campuses.

The UGC sources said the new rules will set up an equal opportunity cell for policy implementation, monitoring, and equalising access to make higher education inclusive ensuring respectful dignity, promoting egalitarian and constitutional values, and grievance redressal.

It said bridge courses will be provided for newly admitted students to help the moderate and below moderate level students belonging to the SEDGs to bridge the gap between the subjects studied at the previous level and those to be examined at the entry-level of the new academic programme.

The UGC said the bridge course will also provide an adequate foundation in the core subjects. The commission said these classes should be conducted for students to assist them in achieving expected competencies in subjects. Bridge courses can also be taken from online platforms such as SWAYAM.

The guidelines said that the institutions have to ensure flexibility to the students for acquiring skills essential to earn a living. The universities were asked to identify the types of work engagement on the campus that can be taken up by students in part-time mode and publicise the “Earn while Learn” opportunities widely.