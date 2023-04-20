HEIs may soon provide part-time jobs
NEW DELHI: An “earn-while-learn” scheme might soon be launched in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to help students from socio-economically disadvantaged groups to earn and support their education, according to UGC.
The UGC has proposed that HEIs may provide various part-time engagement opportunities to enrolled students in any academic department of HEIs within the campus.
According to the draft Guidelines for Equitable Opportunity to the Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs) in HEIs, the rate of remuneration for each of the students will be a consolidated amount on an hourly basis for the part-time service they render, a maximum of 20 hours per week, 20 days per month.
The UGC has noted the payment may be made on an actual basis and the services of the student will be rendered after class hours.
