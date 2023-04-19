SSC exam too in regional languages

NEW DELHI: In a landmark decision, the Centre has approved conduct of the Staff Selection Commission multitasking (non-technical) staff examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

There have been persistent demands from different states, particularly from southern India, to hold SSC examinations in languages other than English and Hindi. The decision will help lakhs of aspirants take exam in their mother tongue.