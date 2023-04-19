Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ANI
India and Russia vow to boost overall ties

The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of economic ties at a Inter-governmental meeting on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: India and Russia on Tuesday agreed to work towards unlocking the full potential of their economic engagement including through addressing the trade deficit and market access issues.

The bilateral trade witnessed a significant expansion due to New Delhi’s increasing procurement of discounted Russian crude oil.

Bilateral Trade
India and Russia
economic engagement
market access issues

