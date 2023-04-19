National
India and Russia vow to boost overall ties
The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of economic ties at a Inter-governmental meeting on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).
NEW DELHI: India and Russia on Tuesday agreed to work towards unlocking the full potential of their economic engagement including through addressing the trade deficit and market access issues.
The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of economic ties at a Inter-governmental meeting on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).
The bilateral trade witnessed a significant expansion due to New Delhi’s increasing procurement of discounted Russian crude oil.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android