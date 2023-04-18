President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Shimla on four-day visit

SHIMLA: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday arrived on a four-day visit to Shimla. President Murmu was accorded a guard of honour after she landed at the Kalyani Helipad in Chharabra. She was welcomed by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, who has also been designated as the minister-in-waiting for the visit of President Droupadi Murmu, Lt General J S Sandhu from ARTRAC (Army Training Command), Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, DGP Sanjay Kundu, Secretary General Administration, Bharat Khera, and other senior officers of the State Government were also present on occasion. On Tuesday the President will inaugurate a Tulip Garden at Mashobra and later this evening she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the government of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhavan in Shimla, according to a statement by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On April 19, the President will interact with officer trainees of Indian Audit and Accounts Service at the National Academy of Audit & Accounts, Shimla. She will also attend the 26th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University at Shimla. On April 20, the President will visit the Indian Institute of Advanced Study and later she host an 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Niwas.

The Rashtrapati Niwas will be opened for public viewing on the same day, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.