Famous personalities supporting legalisation of same-sex marriage in India

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday, while hearing a batch of petitions seeking legal validation to same-sex marriage, orally observed that there is no absolute concept of a man or a woman and it cannot be only about the genitals.
Few celebrities and politicians are lending their support to the legislation of same-sex marriage in India.
Here are the reactions from celebrities and politicians:
Aligarh fame Hansal Mehta took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture from his short 'Baai' from Modern Love: Mumbai. He wrote, "Come on Supreme Court! Pave the path. Legalise same-sex marriages."
The Kashmir Files fame Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri came out in support of it and stated, "NO. Same-sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some Sarkari elites drafted who have never travelled in small towns & villages. Or Mumbai locals. First, same-sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right. And in a progressive, liberal & inclusive civilisation like Bharat, same-sex marriage should be normal, not a crime." (sic)
Stand-up comedian Abhijit Ganguly took to his official Twitter and wrote, "It's so bizarre that the completely Victorian concept of frowning on same-sex relationships and being prudish about everything sexual is now labelled and passed around as Indian culture. Who's at fault? Sections of fanciful urban elite who think everything Indian is backward & everything Western is modern? Or the self-appointed dogmatic saviours of Indian culture, who are fixated on their views of what's right and what's wrong.
Queer filmmaker-producer Onir also spoke up against the Centre's standing on same-sex marriage. "Desperate attempt by the state to deny us our legitimate rights as equal citizens. why does our happiness shake them so much? why is the heteronormative world so insecure ? or is it a fear that patriarchy and power are slipping out of their hands? #samesexmarriage," he wrote.
National Award-winning filmmaker-Editor and screenwriter Asrani also took to Twitter to bash the Centre's recent comments. "The sizeable LGBTQ population of this country can lead industry & vote in a govt but has no right to settle down with a partner of their choice. On what grounds are you denying tax-paying citizens of India the same fundamental rights that you enjoy?? #SameSexMarriage." (sic)
Actress Celina Jaitley lent her support and wrote, "I stand with the Indian #LGBTQ in their battle for the right to life to dignity, to the institution of marriage & family which is available to others Today a 5 judge Constitution Bench hears pleas seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriage." (sic)
Popular comedian-actor Vir Das also tweeted, "Hoping our honourable SC legalises #samesexmarriage today 🤞❤️." (sic)
Entrepreneur and reality TV personality Tehseen Poonawalla tweeted, "The right to marry a consenting adult is a FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT under Article 21, the umbrella of all FUNDAMENTAL Rights & society cannot take away this right. May the Hon'ble SC uphold the right & liberty of our LGBTQ community under the spl marriage act! #SameSexMarriage." (sic)
Actress Sumona Chakravarti also supported the legalisation of it and wrote, "Hoping our honourable SC legalises #samesexmarriage today 🤞🏽🙌🏽🌈."
Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian came in support of it and tweeted, "Have been keenly following the Constitution Bench of Supreme Court's hearing of the petitions seeking the recognition of same-sex marriage in India. I stand in full support and eagerly look forward to a positive judgement that will make India the first UN nation from Asia to do so. This will indeed be a massive victory for LGBTQIA+ rights in the world."
Earlier, the Centre told the SC that petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages reflect 'urban elitist' views for social acceptance.
