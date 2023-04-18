Famous personalities supporting legalisation of same-sex marriage in India

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday, while hearing a batch of petitions seeking legal validation to same-sex marriage, orally observed that there is no absolute concept of a man or a woman and it cannot be only about the genitals.

Few celebrities and politicians are lending their support to the legislation of same-sex marriage in India.

Here are the reactions from celebrities and politicians:

Aligarh fame Hansal Mehta took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture from his short 'Baai' from Modern Love: Mumbai. He wrote, "Come on Supreme Court! Pave the path. Legalise same-sex marriages."