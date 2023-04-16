National

Gangster brothers buried in Prayagraj

The bodies of the two brothers were handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination for performing the last rites.
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf AhmedPTI
Dt Next Bureau

PRAYAGRAJ (UP): Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were buried in their ancestral village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday.

The bodies of the two brothers were handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination for performing the last rites.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed
UP: Atiq Ahmed's killers sent to 14-day judicial custody

The bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken to the Kasari Masari graveyard in ambulances.

Ahmad’s son Asad, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case who fell to police bullets, was buried at the same graveyard in Ahmad’s ancestral village on Saturday.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Ancestral Village
Umesh Pal murder case
Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad
Ahmad’s ancestral village

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in