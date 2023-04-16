Gangster brothers buried in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ (UP): Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were buried in their ancestral village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday.
The bodies of the two brothers were handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination for performing the last rites.
The bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken to the Kasari Masari graveyard in ambulances.
Ahmad’s son Asad, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case who fell to police bullets, was buried at the same graveyard in Ahmad’s ancestral village on Saturday.
