Kerala's milk marketing federation objects to Nandini's entry

Mani further cited an agreement stating that cross-border milk marketing amounts to "blatant encroachment of the sale area of the respective state".

"As per the prevailing agreement and courteous business relations existing among Milk Co-operatives, cross-border marketing of liquid milk shall be avoided as it amounts to blatant encroachment of the sale area of the respective state. Such practices from any side will jeopardise the spirit of co-operative principles that have been nurtured for a long by mutual consent and goodwill," he said.

Notably, Karnataka has been in the throes of an Amul vs Nandini row, with the Opposition -- Congress and pro-Kannada groups lashing out at the BJP government for allowing Amul to sell fresh milk and curd in Bengaluru, alleging that it would hurt the business of the local brand Nandini.

The row erupted after Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December last year called for cooperation between the cooperative-model-based dairy companies -- Amul and Nandini.

The Opposition has alleged that the state government intends to merge Amul with Nandini, an allegation with the ruling BJP has dismissed.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said, "Nandini will become the number one brand in the country but there must be no politics over Amul."