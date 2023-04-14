K’taka polls: JD(S) cashing in on rebellion in BJP, Congress

BENGALURU: With the two lists of candidates for the Assembly polls leaving several ticket aspirants disappointed, the national parties are facing rebellion on a large scale in Karnataka.

While the Congress and BJP are enagaged in fire-fighting, the Janata Dal(Secular) - waging a battle against the national parties - is all set to utilise the rebellion to its advantage ahead of the elections.

JD(S) is all set to accommodate rebel candidates who missed out tickets from both the parties in its second list. The party has already announced the first list of 93 candidates ahead of national parties in December, 2022.

According to sources, the party is releasing its second list on Friday and will change the allotted tickets in the first list as well to accommodate rebels of national parties.

It is yet to announce 131 candidates. The developments in the national parties are only going to strengthen JD(S), across the state, explain party insiders.

The JD(S) leaders are very happy about leaders from north Karnataka region considered as a bastion of BJP joining the party. The party has gone closer to the mission of becoming a king maker. It was hoping to win 30 to 35 seats and now, the party is confident of winning more than 40 seats, the sources stated.

Y.AS.V. Datta, a senior JD (S) leader, joined Congress ahead of the polls and has come back to the party. The Congress had denied a ticket to him from Kadur constituency. He has been allotted a ticket though the party had announced its candidate earlier.

A.Manju, a senior BJP leader, is likely to contest from Arakalagudu constituency on JD(S) ticket. Manohar Tahsildar, a senior Congress leader from Hanagal seat, Doddappa Gouda Patil from BJP from Jevargi, Raghu Achar from Congress party will contest from Chitradurga on JD (S) ticket.

Mallikarjuna Khuba (BJP) from Basavakalyan, Veerabhadrappa Halaharavi of BJP from Huballi-Dharwad East seat, Yogesh Babu of Congress from Molakalmuru, Srikanth Ghotnekar of Congress from Haliyal constituency are also likely to contest from JD (S).

The JD(S) is also likely to announce a candidate for Hassan constituency which has resulted in family infighting.