National
Pawar to meet Oppn leaders in Delhi today
Efforts by some opposition parties to forge an alliance against the BJP have begun over the past few days.
PUNE: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said he would meet opposition leaders in Delhi on Friday to forge cooperation among them.
“I will meet all of them as I am travelling to Delhi tomorrow. We (opposition) will all cooperate and offer (each other) support,” Pawar said.
