Pawar to meet Oppn leaders in Delhi today

Efforts by some opposition parties to forge an alliance against the BJP have begun over the past few days.
Dt Next Bureau

PUNE: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said he would meet opposition leaders in Delhi on Friday to forge cooperation among them.

“I will meet all of them as I am travelling to Delhi tomorrow. We (opposition) will all cooperate and offer (each other) support,” Pawar said.

