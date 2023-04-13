Another death due to gunshot wound in Bathinda station

CHANDIGARH: Hours after the killing of four army men inside the Bathinda military station in Punjab, another jawan reportedly died due to a bullet injury after his service weapon went off accidentally, police said on Thursday.

A police station in the cantonment received a complaint on Wednesday about the accidental death of army man Laghu Raj Shankar and the police have started a probe into this matter.

The jawan, who was on duty, died due to a bullet injury in the head, a police official told IANS.

After the killing of the four men, the Indian Army said a search team has located the INSAS rifle along with the magazine involved in the killing.However, it said no individual has been detained.

“The Army and police joint teams will now be undertaking forensic analysis of the weapon for ascertaining further details,” it said in a bulletin on Wednesday evening.

Two unidentified persons in civil dress opened fire at Army personnel sleeping in barracks early Wednesday, killing four men, the Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Ajay Gandhi had said, adding 19 empty shells of an INSAS rifle were recovered from the spot.