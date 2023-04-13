Ambedkar's birth anniv: Delhi govt offices to remain closed on Apr 14

NEW DELHI: All offices of the Delhi government's various departments, undertakings, and autonomous bodies will remain closed on Friday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, according to an order.

Lt Governor VK Saxena has declared April 14 as a 'closed holiday' in all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi on account of Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the order issued on Thursday by the General Administration department said.