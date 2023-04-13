National

Ambedkar's birth anniv: Delhi govt offices to remain closed on Apr 14

Lt Governor VK Saxena has declared April 14 as a 'closed holiday' in all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi on account of Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the order issued on Thursday by the General Administration department said.
BR Ambedkar
BR AmbedkarFile
PTI

NEW DELHI: All offices of the Delhi government's various departments, undertakings, and autonomous bodies will remain closed on Friday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, according to an order.

Lt Governor VK Saxena has declared April 14 as a 'closed holiday' in all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi on account of Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the order issued on Thursday by the General Administration department said.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

delhi
Delhi Government
Ambedkar
BR Ambedkar Birth Anniversary
BR Ambedkar
DR BR Ambedkar
Ambedkar Jayanti
Delhi govt
Govt
govt offices
birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar
Ambedkar's birth anniv
Delhi govt offices
Lt Governor VK Saxena
VK Saxena
ambedkar birth anniversary 2023

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in