IRCTC’s 11-day holy tour from May 5
TIRUCHY: The IRCTC plans to organise a 11-day pilgrimage package from May 5 to various north Indian holy towns. The package costs Rs 36,000, said General Manager (South Zone) K Ravikumar here on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters, Ravikumar said, the IRCTC has introduced a special Bharat Gaurav tour package for devotees, who wish to visit various pilgrim places, including Puri, Konark, Kolkata and Allahabad, in north India.
As many as four air-conditioned coaches, seven sleeper coaches, one battery car and two power cars will be added to the special train.
“The 11-day tour will start from May 5 and fare for the AC coach is fixed at Rs 35,651 while it is Rs 20,367 for sleeper coach, which includes the hotel stay, road transport, south Indian food items, mineral water and insurance cover,” Ravikumar said.
The train service will start from Kochuveli and pick up devotees from Kollam, Sengottai, Tenkasi, Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Vijayawada en route to the holy towns.
“Devotees can also visit the pilgrim centres enroute and make pariharam also,” he said.
