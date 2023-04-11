BJP is democratic party, not a dictatorship like Congress: Bommai

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday took a jibe at the Congress party and said that Bharatiya Janata Party is a democratic party and not a dictatorship party like Congress.

Bommai said that this is the reason BJP is thinking well and talking in detail before releasing the first list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday held a meeting with CM Bommai over the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 at his residence in Delhi.

Parliamentary Minister Prahlad Joshi, CT Ravi and members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly were also present at the meeting.

Talking to the media after attending the meeting, Bommai said, “Our party is a democratic party not like the dictatorship party of Congress so we are thinking well and talking in detail before releasing the first list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections.”

“Tomorrow, after another internal meeting, Karnataka’s list will be released late evening,” he added.

CM Bommai said, “BS Yediyurappa has attended many important meetings, he is currently in Bengaluru. We are understanding each and every suggestion very well and after that, the list of Karnataka elections will be released.”

Earlier in the day, Former chief minister of Karnataka and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that the party will release the first list of candidates for around 170-180 seats on Monday.

Senior BJP leaders on Sunday attended the CEC meeting for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Earlier, on Saturday, Amit Shah held a meeting at BJP president Nadda’s residence in the national capital to discuss and finalise the list of candidates for the May 10 polls.