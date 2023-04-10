The Supreme Court
SC seeks national model on menstrual hygiene

Terming the issue as of “immense importance”, the top court said the Centre should engage with all the stakeholders for implementation of uniform national policy on management of menstrual hygiene in schools, including aided schools.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and formulate a national model to be adopted by all the states and Union Territories for managing menstrual hygiene for girls studying in schools.

