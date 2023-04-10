Elephant dies after being hit by express train in Odisha

ODISHA: An elephant was killed after being hit by the weekly Sambalpur-Shalimar Mahima Gosain Express in the Jarpada forest range of Angul district, Odisha.

The animal was crossing the tracks when it was hit by the weekly train on April 6 (Thursday night) between Boinda and Jarapada Stations, East Coast Railway (ECoR) stated.

After the incident, the loco-pilot checked the spot and proceeded to Jarapada Station and after reaching the station he reported the incident to the Station authorities, the statement reads.

Based on the information received from the loco-pilot forest authorities reached the spot and recovered the elephant carcass, the release said.

Due to the incident, a few trains were delayed for a short time.

ECoR took the incident of the elephant's death seriously and monitored it at the top level of management.

Notably, ECoR along with the forest department has taken adequate measures to prevent such mishaps.