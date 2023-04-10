AI deboards unruly passenger for causing 'physical harm' to crew

NEW DELHI: Air India on Monday morning deboarded an unruly male passenger who caused physical harm to two cabin crew members onboard a Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital shortly after departure, according to the airline.

The passenger was handed over to the security personnel after the flight AI 111 landed at the Delhi airport and an FIR has also been lodged with the police, the airline said.

"Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members," the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft which took off for London Heathrow returned to the national capital shortly after departure "due to the serious unruly behaviour of the passenger". The pilot in command decided to return to the Delhi airport.

The airline said the rescheduled flight is expected to depart for London in the afternoon.

Sources at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the flight took off from the national capital at around 6.35 am and a brawl happened between the passenger and two crew members onboard.

Then, the plane made a turn back to Delhi and landed at around 9.40 am, they added. Sources said the flight had around 225 passengers.

"Safety, security and dignity of all on board are important to us at Air India. We are providing all possible support to the affected crew members. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," it said.

In recent times, there have been various incidents of unruly passengers onboard domestic and international flights.