Will consider bringing supplementary textbooks: Sivankutty on NCERT row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Criticising the NCERT's recent decision to make alterations to certain chapters in the school textbooks, Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Saturday said "the state will consider bringing out supplementary textbooks to counter the changes".

Interacting with the media here, Sivankutty said that under no circumstances, "Kerala will accept changes being made in the textbooks to please the RSS' agenda".

"Kerala will not accept it... we demand NCERT be reconstituted with representatives from all the states. And if need be, Kerala will consider bringing out supplementary textbooks," said Sivankutty.

The minister's statement comes at a time when the NCERT is going to introduce new books for all classes on the basis of National Education Policy.

According to the NCERT, changes have not only been made in history books, but in all other subjects as well to reduce the burden of students.