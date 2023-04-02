Teachers of govt schools receive 50 hrs of training for professional growth

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday said that it has started special drive for Continuous Professional Development (CPD) of teachers from its affiliated government and government aided schools.

Stating that the National Education Policy 2020 recommends that every school should ensure participation of all its teachers in at least 50 hours of CPD, the CBSE said, as also mandated in CBSE bye-laws, each teacher is expected to participate in at least 25 hours of training programmes conducted by the Board in a year. The rest from other sources to be arranged by education departments of concerned States/UTs.

Accordingly, the CBSE has established 16 centres of excellence in different parts of the country with focus on in-service training of teachers of all CBSE-affiliated schools. CBSE education officers will conduct training under two categories – generic and subject specific. There are 23 training courses aligned with classes 10 and 12 subjects while there are 22 generic courses such as adolescent education, art integration, inclusive education, happy classrooms, cyber safety and security and more.

With high powered Committee was set up by CBSE to give advice for providing quality training to such teachers, it has been agreed that beginning of April 2023, CBSE will provide training programmes for teachers of government, government aided, PPP schools affiliated with CBSE.

Each State/UT/Body will develop a centralised annual training calendar beginning from April to March with their specific requirements for training. It will ensure that each government teacher receives a minimum of 25 hours training organised by the board/state government or government/regional teacher’s training institutions and remaining 25 hours of CPD shall be arranged by the school itself.