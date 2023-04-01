Kanjhawala case: Hearing on Apr 13, police files chargesheet

NEW DELHI: On the completion of investigation in the Kanjhawala case, in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged for several kilometers by a car, the Delhi Police on Saturday filed an 800-page charge sheet against seven accused.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal of the Rohini Court has posted the matter for consideration of the final report on April 13.

On Tuesday, the court had asked the police to conclude its investigation and file a charge sheet on Saturday.

"During the course of investigation, seven men were arrested and upon its completion, a charge sheet of around 800 pages was prepared with around 120 witnesses," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Harendra Singh said.