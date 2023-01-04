Delhi road horror: 'Anjali's body was stuck under left front wheel'

The forensic lab is expected to submit three reports to the Delhi Police in connection with the case, they said. Of the three reports that are to be submitted, the first reports deals with the blood samples taken from the accident spot, another with the blood samples collected from the five accused and the third on recreation of the crime scene, they said.

Sanjeev Gupta, head of the crime scene management division at FSL said, ''On Wednesday, our four-member team went to Sultanpuri police station to re-examine the offending vehicle as part of investigation''

The blood samples of the five accused were received on Tuesday to ascertain if it has alcohol traces, the official said.

Deepa Verma, Director, FSL said, ''The case has been taken on priority and we will be submitting the reports at the earliest.''