Indore mishap: ‘Bodies kept coming out of stepwell for 24 hrs’

Kantibhai Patel, president of the Patel Nagar Residents Association, had said on Thursday that despite informing the administration, the ambulance and rescue team did not reach the spot for an hour.

After the accident, residents of Patel Nagar took the lead in the rescue, but they did not have enough resources and tools to pull out the victims from the bawdi, he said.

Their helplessness was evident in a video that went viral on social media. It shows a man trying to pull a woman out of the bawdi by tying her with a rope, but the rope snaps and the woman falls into the bawdi with a gut-wrenching shriek.

Several citizens gathered around the temple were also seen complaining that the administration could not accurately gauge the magnitude of the tragedy and decided to call in the Army for rescue only after hours had elapsed.

During the rescue operation that went on for nearly 24 hours, bodies kept coming out, said the locals, with the 36th body being that of Sunil Solanki (52).

Indore Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Pawan Kumar Sharma told reporters that people will not be allowed to go near the bawdi for the next few days and police will guard the spot.

"We will remove the entire silt from this bawdi," he said. Then it will be closed forever by putting debris so that there is no possibility of any accident in it in future, he added.