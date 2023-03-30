PM makes surprise visit to new parliament building

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the new parliament building on Thursday evening.

Sources said that the Prime Minister spent more than an hour inside the new building, during which he inspected various works.

According to the sources, during his surprise visit, the Prime Minister also inspected the facilities being installed in both the Houses of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha).

During the visit, Modi also interacted with the workers engaged in the construction work of the new parliament building.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The new building, which was earlier expected to be completed by November last year, is likely to be inaugurated soon.

A series of pictures showed the Prime Minister interacting with construction workers, standing amid the big halls, and taking a tour of the place.

The new building will have facilities like a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas, ample parking space etc.

It will also have a new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.