Goa CM focuses on resumption of mining, boosting tourism in budget

PANAJI: The Goa government has focused on resumption of mining and tourism for revenue collection in the Budget for 2023-24 presented in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presented a budget with the gross expenditure at Rs 26,844.40 crore, a rise of 9.71 per cent over estimates of 2022-23.

"Due to discontinuation of GST compensation, the State will see a revenue deficit of approximately Rs 800 crores through grants from the Central government. This void will be majorly filled by revenue collection from the initiatives taken by my government for restarting of mining activities in the state and increase in share of Goa in Central taxes," Sawant said.

With provision of Rs 262 crore in the tourism sector, the government intends to focus on project 'Goa beyond beaches', wherein other areas of coastal state will be explored.

"With proposal of 'Caravan Tours' we wish to explore the culture and heritage of Goa. Also 'Home Stay Policy' will boost tourism," Sawant said.

"I also expect to receive the second installment of a grant of Rs 150 crore of 'Goa @ 60' from the Central government in FY 2023-24. I am pleased to inform you that due to various financial reforms undertaken during my tenure, we have ended with a revenue surplus of Rs 59.39 crore as against projections of Rs 58.46 crore in FY 2021-22 despite the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting the economy. For FY 2023-24, the estimated revenue surplus is Rs 669.46 crore," he said.

He said that for various infrastructure works and other activities for smooth conduct of the G-20 meetings, a total budget of Rs 300 crore has been earmarked across various departments.