Mamata urges President Murmu to protect Constitution

KOLKATA : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to protect the Constitution of the country and save it from a disaster.

At a civic reception of Murmu here, Banerjee lauded her as a ''Golden lady'' and said the country has a proud heritage of people from various communities, castes and creeds living in harmony for ages.

''Madam President, you are the constitutional head of this country. I would request you to protect the Constitution and the constitutional rights of the poor people of this country. We would request you to save it from a disaster, '' Banerjee said at the civic reception.

Murmu arrived here on Monday for a two-day visit to West Bengal.