PM Modi inaugurates much-awaited Whitefield metro line in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the much-awaited Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapuram (KR Puram) metro line in Bengaluru, built at a cost of Rs 4,249 crore.

After inaugurating the 13.71 km metro line having 12 stations, the Prime Minister took a ride with school kids, Bengaluru Metropolitan Railway Corporation Limited (BMRCL) staff and construction workers.

The stretch will provide much needed succour to people by reducing traffic congestion in the city.

Prime Minister Modi chose to stand in the metro for interacting with students. The students, who got an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Modi, were thrilled.

He also spoke to women drivers of Metro and sat with BMRCL staff, construction workers during the journey. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others accompanied him in the metro journey.

Prime Minister Modi will also address the BJP Maha Sangam public rally in Davanagere city in central Karnataka later in the day.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Shivamogga airport from Davanagere and fly back to New Delhi.

