National

Expect action: MEA on attack on Indian missions

Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said it expects to see action against the perpetrators of vandalism at its missions abroad and hoped the host governments would prosecute those involved in these incidents instead of holding out assurances.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said New Delhi also expects host governments to take steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Indian missions in London, British Columbia, and San Francisco were vandalised recently following action against radical preacher Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

