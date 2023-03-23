BJP appoints new party presidents in Raj, Bihar, Odisha, Delhi

NEW DELHI: BJP has appointed new party state presidents in Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha and Delhi.

Virender Sachdeva, who was the working state president in Delhi, has now been given full time responsibility by party National President JP Nadda.

In an attempt to stop the ongoing infighting in Rajasthan, Lok Sabha MP C.P. Joshi will replace current state president Satish Punia.

Apart from this, new state presidents in Bihar and Odisha have also been announced.

Member of Legislative Council Samrat Chowdhary has been appointed as the new Bihar party president, while in Odisha, former minister Manmohal Samal will assume the new role.

These appointments form part of election strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.