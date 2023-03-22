Prez Murmu greets people on Bihar Day

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted the people of Bihar on the state's formation day and hailed the "glorious land" as the mother of democracy.

Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912.

''Best wishes to all the residents of the state on Bihar Day. This glorious land associated with Lord Mahavir, Lord Buddha and Guru Gobind Singh Ji is also the mother of democracy. I firmly believe that the hardworking and talented people of Bihar will write new stories of development and prosperity,'' Murmu tweeted in Hindi.