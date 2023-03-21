National
Old Pension Scheme: Centre warns staff against staging protests
The direction came after the National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) of the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme announced rallies at the district level across the country.
NEW DELHI: The Centre warned all its employees against participating in any protest or strike seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, adding that those who violate the directive would face “consequences”.
The direction came after the National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) of the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme announced rallies at the district level across the country.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android