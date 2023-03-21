Maharashtra government employees raise slogans during a protest to demand restoration of the old pension scheme.
National

Old Pension Scheme: Centre warns staff against staging protests

The direction came after the National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) of the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme announced rallies at the district level across the country.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The Centre warned all its employees against participating in any protest or strike seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, adding that those who violate the directive would face “consequences”.

Protests
Employees
centre
protest
Strike
old pension scheme
Centre warns staff
National Joint Council of Action
NJCA

