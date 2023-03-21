National

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, adjoining areas

Many people came to open spaces in residential buildings as tremors were felt for a while.
Representative image
Representative imageANI
ANI

NEW DELHI: Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital and adjoining areas on Tuesday evening.

Many people came to open spaces in residential buildings as tremors were felt for a while.

"Many of the residents of our building came to the common ground area. People were checking their phones constantly for any updates," said a local resident of Sector 22 in Noida.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Earthquake
Noida
national capital
Earthquake tremors
Delhi earthquake
Earthquake in Dehi

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in