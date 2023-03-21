Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, adjoining areas

NEW DELHI: Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital and adjoining areas on Tuesday evening.
Many people came to open spaces in residential buildings as tremors were felt for a while.
"Many of the residents of our building came to the common ground area. People were checking their phones constantly for any updates," said a local resident of Sector 22 in Noida.
