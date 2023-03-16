National

President Droupadi Murmu arrives on two-day visit to Kerala

She was received by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other top officials.
Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Kochi.
Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Kochi.Twitter
IANS

KOCHI: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Kerala on Thursday, her maiden visit to the state after taking over the new post.

She was received by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other top officials.

Soon after her arrival, all the three left for naval air station INS Garuda.

She is slated to visit the indigenous Aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and would later award the President's Colour to INS Dhrnocharya, after which she will leave for the state capital city.

On Friday, she has multiple programmes lined up and after that she will return to Kochi and from there leave for Lakshadweep.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

INS Vikrant
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
INS Garuda
President Droupadi Murmu
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
INS Dhrnocharya

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in