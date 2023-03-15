National

Assam reports 1st case of H3N2 influenza virus, says Health Dept

The press release from the Health Department read, "Assam’s health department is keeping a “close watch on the evolving influenza situation in the State through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on a real-time basis”.
CHENNAI: Assam reported its first case of H3N2 influenza virus on Wednesday, said its State Health Department.

“District surveillance officers under the IDSP network are fully geared to meet this public health challenge in every district of Assam in line with the guidelines formulated by the central government and ICMR,” the state health department said.

