4 CRPF jawans injured in road accident in J-K's Udhampur
UDHAMPUR: Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
According to information, the injured soldiers are from CRPF 137TH Batallion. They were patrolling in a Quick Response Team (QRT) vehicle when a truck hit the vehicle from behind.
Senior Superintendent of Police Udhampur Vinod Kumar said, "Four CRPF personnel were injured after their vehicle was hit by a truck from behind in Mand area on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur".
The injured soldiers were taken to a hospital in Katra, and their condition was said to be stable.
"The soldiers injured are shifted to a hospital in Katra and their condition is stable. A case has been registered and the probe is underway," he added. Further details are awaited.
