'India's 63 police stations don't have vehicle, 285 don't have mobiles'

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said there are 17,535 police stations operating in the country now.
NEW DELHI: As many as 63 police stations in the country do not have any vehicle, 628 police stations do not have telephone connection and 285 police stations don't have a wireless set or mobile phone, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

A total of 63 police stations don't have any vehicle, 628 don't have any telephone connection and 285 don't have a wireless set or mobile phone, he said in a written reply to a question.

