Haj pilgrimage date extended: Details here

CHENNAI: The Haj Committee of India, Mumbai has extended the last date for submitting Haj application forms online by the intended pilgrims to March 20.

"Haj application is to be filled online on the website of Haj Committee of India https://hajcommittee.gov.in or through "HCOI" mobile application on Google Play store. The applicants must upload the first and last page of machine readable passports issued on or before March 20 and valid at least up to February 03, 2024.

“The applicants should upload latest passport size photograph with white background, copy of cancelled cheque of cover head or savings bank passbook with IFSC code and copy of address proof. For further details, the applicant may visit the Haj committee of India's website," a release from Tamil Nadu government said.