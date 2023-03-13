Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Ladakh's Leh

LEH: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck the Leh district of Ladakh on Monday, as per the National Center of Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 10.52 am.portal
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 13-03-2023, 10:52:50 IST, Lat: 34.57 and Long: 77.86, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NSC tweeted. Further details are awaited.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android