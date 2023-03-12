Cong Prez Kharge meets VP Dhankhar ahead of 2nd leg of Budget session

NEW DELHI: Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Sunday, after which he asserted that opposition parties want a discussion during the second leg of the Budget session on every burning issue facing the nation.

Kharge also asserted that opposition parties are keen to play a constructive role in making the government accountable. Kharge met Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.