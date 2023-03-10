Modi to visit Karnataka on March 12, to inaugurate slew of projects

NEW DELHI: With assembly elections in Karnataka just a month away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mandya and Hubbali-Dharwad districts in poll-bound Karnataka on March 12, where he will inaugurate a slew of projects.

Modi will dedicate and lay foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crore in the state during his day-long visit, official sources said.

He will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the people, which will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from three hours to 75 minutes.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Khushalnagar four-lane highway.

He will also dedicate IIT Dharwad to people. Its foundation stone was also laid by Prime Minister Modi in February 2019.

He would also be declaring open, the longest railway platform in the world at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station.

He would also dedicate the redeveloped Hosapete station, which has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments.

The prime minister will also inaugurate and lay foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city.