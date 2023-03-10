Delhi BJP leaders detained by police

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva and other party leaders were detained by the police following a protest at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg against the Kejriwal government's now-scrapped liquor policy.

Several BJP leaders, including South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, and party workers raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded his resignation.

Heavy police force was deployed in the central part of the city.The movement of vehicles was restricted on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, where the Aam Aadmi Party office is located due to the protest.Former Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.